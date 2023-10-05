Apple cider continues to gain popularity as a foundational flavor of the fall season, and the makers of the Hormel Black Label bacon brand have taken notice. They are now introducing Hormel Black Label Apple Cider Bacon, which marries the essence of America's fastest-growing bacon brand with one of autumn's trendiest flavors.

"The apple cider flavor is getting more and more popular," said Aly Sill, senior brand manager for the Hormel Black Label bacon brand. "It's everywhere this time of year, and we're thrilled to unveil this sweet-and-savory new product to complement the season."

With the cooling autumn temperatures, people are seeking warm, comforting flavors, and apple cider has emerged as a popular choice of many. Datassential's fall trends report identified apple as a top 10 seasonal flavor around the globe. Technomic's 2022 menu adoption cycle also reveals that apple cider is in the "early adoption" phase, indicating that apple cider is currently trending in restaurants and specialty grocers throughout the country. This fast-growing fall flavor provides a sweet, appley twist on the smoky taste of Hormel Black Label bacon.

Hormel Black Label Apple Cider Bacon is available now for a limited time at retailers nationwide. Photo courtesy Hormel Foods Corp.





"Fall is such a wonderful time of year to implement seasonal flavors into snacks and meals, and with [Hormel Black Label] Apple Cider Bacon, consumers can pair their unrelenting love of bacon with the tasty trends of the season," Sill said. "Bacon fans, you are in for a treat ... "

The Hormel Black Label bacon brand offers a vast portfolio of flavor profiles, ranging from jalapeno to maple pepper to cherrywood. Hormel Black Label products are available at retailers nationwide. For more information on the Hormel Black Label brand, including recipes, product information and where to buy, visit here.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.