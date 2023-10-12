Andrew Zimmern, Emmy-winning and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality and chef, is announcing his new frozen entree line, ‘By Andrew Zimmern.’ Food has always been an integral part of Zimmern’s life, whether working as a chef in prestigious restaurants, cooking and entertaining on television and at innumerable events around the world, or feeding family and friends at home. It is the latter experience that Zimmern wanted to recreate for consumers — wholesome comfort foods that place a premium on quality and convenience. Zimmern drew from his own varied experiences and personal recipes to create the four ‘By Andrew Zimmern’ frozen meal varieties, which include Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese, Swedish Meatballs, Turkey Dinner, and Meatloaf, all available now exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide.

Connecting people through a shared love of food and cultures has been both a passion and life theme for Zimmern in his role as a chef, on TV in series such as "Family Dinner" and as a food writer. The ‘By Andrew Zimmern’ frozen food entrees at Walmart enable him to reach even more people with a line that both makes an impact on the industry and is simultaneously very personal to him.

“These frozen meals are a result of years of exploration, passion, and dedication to the art of cooking,” said Andrew Zimmern. “Whether you're enjoying the comforting notes of Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese or savoring the rich flavors of Swedish Meatballs, each dish tells a story of authentic flavors and family. With 'By Andrew Zimmern' frozen entrées, it is possible to enjoy chef-quality comfort food meals with all the quality and none of the stress."

‘By Andrew Zimmern’ frozen entrees include:

Meatloaf – Based upon his grandmother's treasured recipe, this savory meal is a classic that incorporates aromatic herbs, a blend of choice meats, and creamy mashed potatoes.

Turkey Dinner – A direct link from Andrew's favorite frozen dinner childhood memories, this version features slices of tender and juicy roasted turkey breast accompanied by traditional sides — fluffy mashed potatoes and crisp green beans.

A direct link from Andrew’s favorite frozen dinner childhood memories, this version features slices of tender and juicy roasted turkey breast accompanied by traditional sides — fluffy mashed potatoes and crisp green beans. Swedish Meatballs – A perennial family-favorite in his own home, the meatballs in this entree are delicately seasoned and smothered in a velvety, savory gravy atop a bed of cooked noodles.

For more information about ‘By Andrew Zimmern,’ visit here.

Source: Golden West Food Group