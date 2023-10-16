The latest consumer research funded by the American Lamb Board indicated that a majority of consumers associate lamb with flavor, tenderness, freshness and quality, but only 33% of consumers agree that lamb is a nutritious meat choice. Building awareness about lamb's nutrition benefits and positioning lamb as part of a healthful diet and lifestyle is an opportunity to increase consumer utilization of American lamb.

Most recently, ALB's nutrition education campaign added new strategies to foster a love for lamb with nutrition influencers and consumers through nutrition information delivered through a virtual consumer-facing workshop, an inaugural health care professionals ranch tour and participation at the Food and Nutrition Conference Expo (FNCE).

Culinary medicine virtual workshop

On Sept. 19, Sabrina Falquier, MD, CCMS, led a virtual consumer-facing workshop hosted by ALB, titled "How American Lamb Fits into a Healthful American Diet."

This nutrition workshop educated consumers on the nutritional benefits of lamb and how to incorporate principles of culinary medicine into eating patterns.

Culinary medicine, a relatively new term in the world of health care, combines the science of medicine and nutrition with the art of cooking. For the consumer, this translates into the health care team discussing how food affects health and actionable ways to incorporate a healthier diet. For example, the doctor might provide recipes, cooking tips or a cooking class to help improve health ailments such as diabetes or heart disease.

During the ALB workshop, Dr. Falquier brought lamb and culinary medicine together, demonstrating two recipes highlighting different cuts of American lamb: American Lamb Shakshouka and Blended American Lamb Burger. The American Lamb Shakshouka, utilizing loin, highlighted the Mediterranean Pattern 9 Point Scale by incorporating additional healthful ingredients such as olive oil, vegetables, legumes, dairy, complex carbs from the potatoes, and American lamb. The Blended American Lamb Burger, utilizing ground lamb, focused on a culinary medicine concept known as the "Protein Flip."

"The 'protein flip' means we are using American Lamb and adding vegetables (mushrooms and beans) within the patties themselves," said Dr. Falquier. "By adding these ingredients to the burger, we are including more fiber, vitamins, minerals and plant-based protein."

Stewards of the Land ranch tour

To educate influential health professionals on how American lamb is raised and how its farmers and ranchers care for the land, the ALB hosted six health professionals — five registered dietitians and one physician — for the inaugural "Stewards of the Land" ranch tour.

The "Stewards of the Land" ranch tour took place in Tomales, Calif., at Pozzi Ranch and Stemple Creek Ranch on Sept. 20–22, where guests learned firsthand from American lamb ranchers about how sheep are used to improve the quality of the land they graze by cycling nutrients back into the soil, minimizing erosion and encouraging native plant growth, all while helping to build healthy ecosystems. In addition, the attendees experienced multiple meals featuring various cuts of American lamb, which led to lively discussions around the flavor, versatility and natural nutrient density of the meat.

Health professionals, such as registered dietitians and physicians, are critical information gatekeepers for consumers, especially when it comes to food. Many health professionals play a critical role in the media with active social media followings and as authors and contributors to educational articles and video content distributed through news websites, magazines, newspapers and television. Increasingly, health professionals are interested in how food is grown and produced, and this interest is particularly pronounced when it comes to animal agriculture.

Attendees were impressed with the operations of these ranches and the knowledge the producers shared with the tour guests.

Chrissy Carrol, a registered dietitian with Snacking in Sneakers, said, "From our time on the ranches to the delish dishes, it was truly an unforgettable experience and definitely taught me a lot more about how lamb is raised. Both Joe Pozzi and Loren Poncia were fabulous to meet, and you can tell they both really love what they do."

The relationships developed with these health professionals are critical to advancing awareness and understanding of the benefits of American lamb, including the care and commitment lamb producers have for the land, the environment and their communities.

FNCE reception sponsorship

During the 2023 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo Oct. 7–11, 2023, in Denver, Colo., the American Lamb Board and Potatoes U.S.A. co-sponsored a reception for more than 100 registered dietitians and nutritionists. Janice Newell Bissex, holistic cannabis practitioner, registered dietitian nutritionist and cookbook author, hosted the reception.

Chef R.J. Harvey, registered dietitian nutritionist and culinary director at Potatoes U.S.A., developed two dishes and paired each with Grgich Hills wines, a California vintner that uses sheep grazing to maintain the grounds of their vineyards.

The menu:

Vietnamese Spring Rolls with American Lamb Loin, Fresh Mint, Thai Basil, Coriander, Toasted Peanuts, Pickled Red Potatoes and Sweet Chili Nuoc Cham Dressing paired with Grgich Hills 2020 Chardonnay, Napa Valley Estate Grown.

Eighteen-hour Braised American Lamb Shoulder on Grilled Sprouted Grain Flatbread with Danone Greek yogurt, Harissa, Olive Oil Poached Creamer Potatoes, Arugula and Preserved Meyer Lemons paired with Grgich Hills 2018 Zinfandel, Napa Valley Estate Grown.

ALB distributed the new sustainability report and shared sheep grazing messages and stories with attendees.

Source: American Lamb Board