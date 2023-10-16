Since 1947, Old Wisconsin has been made stubborn. Since 2016, they’ve been working with Marketing Transformation Partner Fusion92 to convey this stubbornness — or dedication to making the best snack sausage possible — to the broader public. In a new brand campaign, “Stubbornly Made,” Fusion92 showcases Old Wisconsin’s 16-hour smoking process (22 hours on a dry day). Because, as the creative declares, “no one has ever bitten into a sausage and said, ‘Mmm, that’s efficient.’”

“The campaign’s light-hearted approach complements and expands upon our traditional branding by providing consumers with a personal peek into our process and brand personality that’s been generations in the making,” said Tom Buddig, executive vice president of marketing at Carl Buddig and Company. “We’re proud to share more of our inside story and secrets with sausage fans, and we hope they’ll remember that time is Old Wisconsin’s ‘love language’ as they enjoy our products.”

The spots highlight what differentiates Old Wisconsin from others in the snack space: real wood, premium meat, well-used smokers, a team of smoke masters and all who contribute to the lengthy production process. The spots also target various audience segments, from outdoor enthusiasts like surfers and cyclists to those looking to balance out a charcuterie board.

“It was important for us to feature not only the slow, laborious language of love revealed through the behind-the-scenes process of Old Wisconsin’s sausage making but also to showcase the heritage, community and culture behind this unique premium sausage brand,” said SVP, Executive Creative Director Greg Auer of Fusion92. “The brand’s methods may be considered old fashioned by some, but these standards are exactly what make the product premium. Old Wisconsin has been a fantastic partner for several years, and we’re delighted to bring consumers closer to the brand’s ethos through this campaign.”

The creative includes 15-, 30- and 60-second spots and static displays that will run across national broadcast, digital and social channels.

Source: Fusion92