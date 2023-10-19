FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products are announcing the expansion of the "Yellowstone" line of elevated cowboy cuisine with the introduction of several new offerings, including smoked thick-cut bacon, breakfast sausage, smoked shredded brisket, smoked pulled pork, and burnt ends along with two flavors of baked beans. All are now available in select Walmart stores. With these additions, "Yellowstone" fans can indulge in the flavors of the West, from hearty, ranch-inspired breakfasts to authentic, high-quality restaurant-style barbecue meats.

"I’m excited by these new line additions that continue to bring the distinctive flavors of the Dutton Ranch to families across the nation, and it fills me with immense pride to be part of this journey," said actor and cookbook author Chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau. "From breakfast to dinner, the range of ["Yellowstone"] food truly captures the essence of the ["Yellowstone"] franchise. I hope you enjoy these hearty meals inspired by some of the favorites from the Dutton household."

Latest line additions:

"Yellowstone" Breakfast Sausage and Bacon, including authentic, Western breakfast staples like "Yellowstone" Original Breakfast Links (Sausage), "Yellowstone" Bacon Breakfast Links (Sausage), and "Yellowstone" Extra Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon, by Stampede Meats Inc. All items are produced in the U.S.A. with premium smoked pork and contain no artificial colors or flavors.

"Yellowstone" Smoked Meats are refrigerated, fully cooked, heat-and-eat meats crafted by Old Hickory Smokehouse and include "Yellowstone" Shredded Brisket, "Yellowstone" Pulled Pork and "Yellowstone" Brisket Burnt Ends. Each includes a BBQ sauce packet to dress to preference. The refrigerated protein lineup will also feature the "Yellowstone" Cheesy Bacon Mac, a gourmet comfort-food creation by Zinetti Foods.

"Yellowstone" Baked Beans are a restaurant-quality side dish, offering significantly more meat than competing baked-bean products. Produced by Nashville-based Vietti Foods Inc., both the "Yellowstone" Baked Beans with Bacon and "Yellowstone" Beef and BBQ Baked Beans deliver a sweet and savory experience.

"From the start, we envisioned a holistic line of cowboy comfort foods that serve all eating occasions with elevated quality and authentic flavor profiles. We are proud and honored to expand the partnership with Paramount to continue serving up genuine ["Yellowstone"]-inspired food for fans and families across the country," said Jordan Jedeikin, SVP of business development at FoodStory Brands.

Launched this past spring, the "Yellowstone" line of cowboy cuisine embodies the rustic, authentic "Yellowstone" experience. The line debuted with 100% Arabica Coffee (ground and single-serve pods), Seasonings and Rubs, Jerky/Meat Snacks and Angus Beef Chili, which are variously available at Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, H.E.B., Jewel, Meijer, Menards, Shaw’s and in select Safeway and Albertsons stores.

The introduction of these new items marks the start of several planned expansions for the "Yellowstone" food and beverage line, providing fans with a variety of choices for every meal of the day. Visit here for more information.

Source: FoodStory Brands