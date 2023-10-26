Redwood Holdings has agreed to buy food ingredient company Newly Weds Foods for about $4 billion.

Newly Weds Foods Chief Executive Officer Brian Johnson will continue his leadership role at the company once the deal is final, according to media reports. Newly Weds Foods is owned by the Angell family, and explored a sale after Charles Angell, who took over the business from his father Paul, died last year.

Newly Weds Foods is a global supplier of customized breaders, batters, seasonings, sauces and functional ingredients for the food processing and foodservice industries.