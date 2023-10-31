Starting Nov. 1, 2023, all participating BurgerFi locations will now serve three flavors of chicken wings and four types of BurgerFi Bowls, all as permanent menu additions to the restaurants.

"Our chef-crafted and sensationally indulgent menu strategy makes our new chicken wings the perfect side to accompany our 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers," said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. "America loves burgers, wings, and beer. And now you can get them all at BurgerFi."

The jumbo chicken wings are fresh — never frozen — fried, then sauced and tossed to order. Wings are available in three flavors: seasoned Original, Memphis Sweet BBQ, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo. The wings are served with a choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Also launching Nov. 1 are BurgerFi Bowls. BurgerFi Bowls combine the flavors and fresh ingredients of BurgerFi, by mixing them into a bowl of fresh salad. The bowls feature a base with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeno and haystack onions. Guests can top the bowls with their choice of a Burger, Cheeseburger, VegeFi patty, or Fi'ed Chicken Tenders. The bowls are dressed with Fi Sauce and Ranch, or "on the side."

"Guests are looking for options. Not only have we added an additional chicken offering, but we are continuing to expand our menu options," said Cindy Syracuse, CMO of BurgerFi International. "In addition to our lettuce buns, BurgerFi Bowls are a strategic extension to provide options for the ['veto vote'] or guests who may want more variety."

Guests can get the new menu items through dine-in service, pickup or delivery, with convenient online ordering available on the BurgerFi website and app. To learn more about BurgerFi, visit here.

Source: BurgerFi International