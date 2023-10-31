Join The National Provisioner at 2 p.m. ET on Nov. 8, 2023, and learn about how real-time log reduction can advance processors' efficiency.

Presenter Dr. Laure Pujol, customer success manger with Novolyze, will discuss why log reduction is essential for food safety and quality. Log reduction often requires repeated sampling and statistical process control, leading many processors to opt to overcook product. Join us for a discussion on how to overcome these processing limitations while enabling greater operational efficiencies:

processing limitations overcome using real-time log reduction

configuring customized "safe harbors" for kill steps in real time

application to common food processing operations

case studies from leading food processing companies.

Register here.