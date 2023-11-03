The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Fairmont Foods Inc., a Fairmont, Minn., establishment, is recalling approximately 147,132 pounds of frozen spaghetti loops with meat sauce entree products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen not-ready-to-eat spaghetti loops with meat sauce entree products were produced on various dates from December 2022 through August 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

7.25-ounce tray in-box packages containing “kidfresh Spaghetti Loops Meat Sauce” with lot codes FF120722, FF011823, FF021623, FF032323, FF042623, FF071923 or FF081023 and a “best if used by” date ranging from April 2024 to December 2024 on the side of the box.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2WM” on the side of the box, below the “best if used by” date. These items were shipped to distributors in Georgia, Indiana and Texas for further distribution to the retail level.

The problem was discovered by the producing establishment while conducting a routine ingredient label review. They notified FSIS that egg, a known allergen, was not declared on the finished product label. The problem occurred after a change in noodle formulation by the supplier.

One customer who has an egg allergy reported an adverse reaction after eating the product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact John Heuer, executive vice president, Fairmont Foods Inc., at 507-238-9001 or john.heuer@fairmontfoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS