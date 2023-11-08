For the first time, Perdue is announcing the launch of Chix Mix, a limited-edition snack food inspired by the high-quality, all-vegetarian diet that the company feeds its chickens. Featuring a mix of corn, wheat and edamame, Chix Mix is made from most of the same ingredients that go into the company’s chicken feed. Plus, Perdue added a dash of barbecue spices just for humans.

In recent years, consumers have become increasingly interested in the health and quality of the foods they eat, as 63% of consumers like to know where their food comes from, according to the Power of Meat report from the North American Meat Institute and FMI. Perdue feels the same way about the feed it provides its chickens. That’s why the company has committed to using only the highest quality vegetarian diet with no animal byproducts or antibiotics ever.

“Over the last 20 years, Perdue has worked diligently to achieve No Antibiotics Ever raised chickens,” said Dr. Bruce Stewart-Brown, senior vice president of technical services and innovation at Perdue Farms. “To be successful, we improved our approach to animal care and the way we feed our chickens. We removed animal by-products and antibiotics and put in products that promote good gut health such as oregano and thyme.”

A fourth-generation family-owned company, Perdue Farms cares about its consumers’ wants and needs and, based on that, announced its plans to remove all antibiotics from its products in 2002. In 2014, Perdue became the first major chicken company to completely eliminate the routine use of all human antibiotics from every production step, proving that producers did not need to rely on antibiotics to raise healthy chickens. In addition to an all-vegetarian diet, Perdue chickens are active, live in clean environments, have places to perch and plenty of room to move, all of which contribute to them staying healthy.

“Perdue is proud to highlight our gold-standard animal care practices and all-natural bird feed in this one-of-a-kind, chicken-feed-inspired snack,” said David Zucker, executive vice president of marketing at Perdue Farms. “We believe you are what you eat, and at a critical point in time when competitors are going back to using preventative antibiotics, we want to reinforce our commitment to feeding our chickens, and your family, clean food.”

Starting at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, Nov. 17, consumers can order a free bag of Chix Mix at PerdueChixMix.com. Chix Mix will be available on a first come, first served, giveaway basis while supplies last.

