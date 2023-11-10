Snack brand Farm Rich is a new sweet and savory snack at Walmart stores nationwide.

Thai Style Chili Chicken Bites are the third addition to Farm Rich’s Chicken Bites offerings. New Thai Style Chili Chicken Bites are all-white-meat chicken fritters coated in breading and tossed with a sweet and spicy Thai chili tossing sauce. The Chicken Bites have 10 grams of protein per serving, and the tossing sauce is included in each 16-ounce carton.

This new snack can be prepared in a conventional oven, toaster oven or air fryer. Thai Style Chili Chicken Bites are priced at around $6.68 at Walmart.

Source: Farm Rich