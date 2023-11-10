Maryland companies Perdue Farms and McCormick & Co. joined the Maryland Food Bank and other partners in “A Day of Delivering Hope” to deliver nutritious meals to 5,200 individuals and families struggling with food insecurity on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

“At Perdue, we are passionate about our efforts to help alleviate hunger in our communities, especially here in our home state,” said Kevin McAdams, CEO of Perdue Farms. “It’s gratifying to see what we can accomplish together with like-minded partners like McCormick and the Maryland Food Bank to bring some hope to our neighbors and raise awareness of this important issue ahead of the holiday season.”

Volunteers from Perdue and McCormick and others packed 5,200 meal kits at the Maryland Food Bank’s Eastern Shore facility in Salisbury, which will distribute the meals to neighbors in need across the Shore’s eight counties. The meal kits include Perdue no-antibiotics-ever chicken marinated with McCormick’s Old Bay seasoning, McCormick’s Zatarain’s rice, tomato sauce, a vegetable seasoned with McCormick’s All-Purpose Himalayan Pink Salt with Black Pepper and Garlic, and Mason Dixie cheddar biscuits.

The collaborative partnership aligns with Perdue’s Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities, McCormick’s commitment to doing what’s right for its communities and the food bank’s mission to feed people, strengthen communities and end hunger for more Marylanders.

“McCormick is proud to work alongside Perdue Farms and our longtime partner, the Maryland Food Bank, to help provide for food insecure Marylanders across the Eastern Shore,” said Brendan Foley, president and CEO of McCormick & Co. “For over 130 years, McCormick has brought people together across the table and around the world to create happier, healthier lives. Coming together with two iconic Maryland companies to bring A Day of Delivering Hope to life underscores our commitment to doing what’s right for the communities where we live, work, and operate, especially for those in need.”

The Maryland Food Bank estimates that up to two million Marylanders may face food insecurity this holiday season — that’s one in three residents who don’t have regular access to healthy meals. Food insecurity is on the rise due to a combination of factors, including the end of pandemic-era benefits, lingering inflation and high food prices that continue to hit consumers hard.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Perdue and McCormick for this donation of delicious meals that will no doubt make this holiday season a truly special and memorable one for families across the Eastern Shore,” said Carmen Del Guercio, the Maryland Food Bank’s president & CEO.

The “A Day of Delivering Hope” initiative was also supported by the Research Chef’s Association, Mason Dixie, Paris Foods, the St. Michael’s Community Center, Pactive Evergreen, International Paper, Illes and Cryopak.

Source: Perdue Farms