National Provisioner Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Bill O'Neill, CEO of BION, as they discuss greenhouse gas reduction efforts in the meat industry in a two-part interview that highlights how far the industry has come with sustainability and goals it still needs to accomplish.

In part one of this interview series, O'Neill discusses if gas reduction efforts in the meat industry are heading toward a progressive direction and the biggest sustainability leaps in the industry over the past decade.







