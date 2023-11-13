The National Provisioner's Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Bill O'Neill, CEO of BION, as they discuss greenhouse gas reduction efforts in the meat industry in a two-part interview that highlights how far the industry has come with sustainability and goals it still needs to accomplish.

In part two of this interview series, O'Neill discusses the biggest obstacles to green efforts in the meat industry, outdated business practices that need to be eradicated, what an ideal green-friendly meat business would look like, and steps consumers can take to help with sustainability.

Watch part one here.



