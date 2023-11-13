PFI, a manufacturer of sanitary conveying equipment, is announcing that it has been awarded the Spirit of Excellence Award by its customer Hormel Foods. Suppliers selected for the award have demonstrated the highest levels of technical and customer service, innovative solutions and improvements over the past year.

“PFI saves us again and again when we’re down and don’t have the manpower or experience to get running,” said Eric Kale, Algona plant manager, Hormel. “Having PFI in our backyard and constantly delivering is a lifesaver.”

To qualify for the Spirit of Excellence Award, suppliers must maintain a minimum supplier rating index score of 92 throughout a 12-month period. PFI scored a 95.

“PFI has now expanded across more Hormel facilities and brands and added walk-in service and installation,” said Melanie Senaratne, corporate communications, Hormel. “We have confidence in PFI due to our great partnership and familiarity. PFI does more than what’s expected. They go above and beyond.”

“PFI is honored to receive Hormel’s Spirit of Excellence Supplier Award,” said Tom Vipond, division general manager, PFI. “Our team strives to deliver the best service and solutions to Hormel and to all our customers. To be recognized in this way by Hormel is a validation of our hard work throughout the year.”

Source: PFI