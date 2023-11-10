Smithfield Foods was named the top Military Times 2023 Best For Vets Employer in agriculture for its programs to recruit, retain and support the veteran community, as well as a 2024 Military Friendly Employer, recognizing the company’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

“We are grateful for the men and women who have served our country, and we extend our gratitude for the sacrifices they have made to preserve and defend our freedom,” said Shane Smith, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods. “Smithfield is honored to be recognized as a Best for Vets Employer and Military Friendly Employer for our work to support veterans in their transition back to civilian life.”

In its 14th year, Military Times Best for Vets: Employers rankings are based on the results of a voluntary survey that asks companies about their policies, practices and benefits for veterans and their families. The editorially driven Best for Vets program produces an analysis of a company’s efforts to recruit, retain and support current and former service members, military spouses and military caregivers.

The Best for Vets survey captures the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, were given the most weight and importance in scoring and final rankings.

Military Times previously recognized Smithfield as a Best For Vets Employer in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The Military Friendly Company designation recognizes organizations that have met or exceeded the standard in recruiting, hiring and training of veterans. The survey investigates and identifies the organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive in scope and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly designation.

Smithfield honors the service and sacrifice of American veterans and their families through its Helping Our Heroes program, which includes hiring initiatives, career development and programs to strengthen the community and family support systems veterans rely on. The company also supports veterans through its employee business resource group, Smithfield Salutes, which provides resources for existing employees with prior military service.

Smithfield recently announced a $25,000 donation to support Military Missions in Action’s Homes For Healing program, which provides new or gently used furniture and household goods to veterans, active-duty service members and families in need of establishing housing stability. Read more here.

Visit here for more information on Smithfield’s veteran programs.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.