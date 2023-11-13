The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that JX Restaurant Inc., a Maryland Heights, Mo., establishment, is recalling approximately 621 pounds of fully cooked chicken product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contains sesame oil, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The fully cooked chicken product was produced on various dates between Oct. 27 and Nov. 8, 2023. The following product is subject to recall:

16-ounce plastic trays containing “SISTER SISTER GENERAL TSO’S CHICKEN with FRIED RICE” and lot codes 11/07/23, 11/11/23, 11/17/23, 11/18/23 or 11/19/23 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-754” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered by FSIS inspection personnel during a verification task where they discovered that sesame oil was not included on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jenny Li at jenny@lulurestaurantgroup.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS