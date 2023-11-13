DuBreton is one of the first companies to be certified and ready for the implementation of California's Proposition 12, which restricts gestation crate usage and requires 24 square feet of space per sow.

"Today, we take another step forward, since we are not just compliant, but fully audited and ready for California's Proposition 12, which goes into effect on January 1st, 2024," said CEO Vincent Breton.

DuBreton farms have specialized in animal welfare for decades now, raising crate-free pigs since 2003. Thanks to their USDA Organic, Certified Humane Raised and Handled, and GAP 5-step certifications, they not only comply with but surpass Prop 12 requirements.

The company has been raising antibiotic-free animals for over 20 years. As an early adopter and promoter of the third-party certification process, they strongly believe that certifications bring enormous value to consumers. "Animal welfare protocols, the use of antibiotics, and farm animal raising practices should not only be words but should become a culture," Vincent said.

Source: duBreton