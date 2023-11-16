Food processing distributor Nelson-Jameson announced that its president, Mike Rindy, was recognized by Family Business Magazine as a CEO to Watch, Class of 2023. The annual award recognizes “family and nonfamily chief executives whose exceptional leadership has put their businesses in a strong position for future generations.” A feature spotlighting Rindy will appear in both the November/December 2023 print edition of Family Business Magazine and the online edition.

“I couldn’t be more honored to receive this accolade from [Family Business Magazine,] one of the foremost publications for executive leaders,” said Rindy. “I’m especially appreciative of the award’s focus on leadership for the benefit of the next generation. This is a core principle of Nelson-Jameson’s culture, and I’m proud to carry its legacy forward.”

Rindy joined Nelson-Jameson in 2020. In his three-year tenure, he has steered the company through the pandemic and supply-chain challenges, overseen expansion to new cities and markets and sustained a longstanding company ethos of operating in an ethical manner with respect for people, the community and the environment. The company was founded more than 75 years ago and has operated continuously as a family business ever since.

“Mike Rindy has been a tremendous asset to our organization, in part because of because of his unique ability to humbly inspire our employees, to empathize and show compassion, and to empower people to thrive,” said Adam Nelson, a fourth-generation owner of Nelson-Jameson who currently serves as the chairman of Nelson-Jameson. “He has infused new energy and ideas into the company while honoring our family business values, and we congratulate him on this extremely well-deserved recognition.”

Family Business was launched more than 30 years ago, with the goal of supporting leadership teams in the unique position of managing businesses and family dynamics at the same time. The magazine is published by MLR Media, an organization that utilizes digital platforms, magazines and events to provide relevant insights to public and private company directors, leaders and owners of multigenerational family businesses and C-suite executives. A complete list of the Family Business CEO to Watch, Class of 2023 is available here.

Visit here for more information on the company.

Source: Nelson-Jameson