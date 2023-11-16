Polar King International Inc. announces that Ryan Wolfe has joined the organization as a quality engineer. In this role, Wolfe’s primary responsibilities will include maintaining and improving product quality, implementing procedures to guide day-to-day operations and leading efforts toward continuous improvement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Wolfe to our team. Ryan’s skills and experience align perfectly with our vision,” said Polar King president Dave Schenkel. “We are confident that his contributions will further strengthen our commitment to continue raising the bar for quality cold storage and innovation in everything we do.”

Before joining Polar King, Wolfe served most recently as an assembly supervisor at Apollo Design Technology. Prior to that, he spent four years as a warranty technician at WaterFurnace. Wolfe attended Indiana Tech University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in industrial and manufacturing engineering.

Polar King offers electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerator units for a variety of industries, including the foodservice, pharmaceutical, catering, school administration, hospital, first-response and government agencies, Wilson said. The units are American-made, delivered preassembled and ready to operate with a simple electrical connection. Polar King’s 100% seamless fiberglass design also provides a continuous surface with rounded insulated corners to promote a sanitary environment.

For more information about Polar King and its refrigerated and freezer walk-in units, call 888-647-8231 or visit here.

Source: Polar King International Inc.