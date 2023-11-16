The Institute of Food Technologists, a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, has launched a new virtual short course designed to help academia, government, and industry professionals harness the potential of artificial intelligence to innovate and excel through hands-on exercises, personalized use cases, and insights from AI thought-leaders.

“Unlocking the Power of Artificial Intelligence in Food” includes four 90-minute online sessions that take place over a two-week period starting Dec. 5 and concluding Dec. 14. The program will run from 12:00–1:30 p.m. Central Time on Dec. 5, 7, 12 and 14 and will be taught by Tasio co-founders Dray McFarlane and Thomas Altman.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly growing, and the science of food community should seize the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how AI is impacting and will impact their roles, responsibilities, and the global food supply as a whole,” said IFT Chief Science and Technology Officer Bryan Hitchcock. “AI has the potential to drive efficiency and innovation in daily work, and this virtual course will provide substantial benefits with minimal time and financial commitments that will help empower attendees to hit the ground running in 2024.”

Day one will focus on AI fundamentals, history and how models work, while day two will focus on hands-on prompt engineering. Day three will include a deeper dive into specific tools and food technology scenarios, while day four will conclude with continued exploration of food technology scenarios and philosophical discussions around AI.

Specific topics include how advanced applications like ChatGPT work, prompt engineering to apply generative AI models, IP protection, and purpose-built applications where attendees can experience real-world AI use cases across food safety, product development, supply chain traceability and other critical industry applications.

Visit here to learn more or to register for the virtual course.

Source: Institute of Food Technologists