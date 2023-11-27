The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing the appointment of four members to serve on the Paper and Packaging Board. Three appointees will serve three-year terms, effective Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026. One appointee will serve a one-year term, effective Jan. 1., 2024, through Dec. 31, 2024.

The newly appointed members are:

Anna Boon Atlanta, Ga. Rest of U.S. Region

Juan Pablo Perez Chavez Irving, Texas South Region

Tonie Meyers Miamisburg, Ohio Importer Region

Steve Henry Fort Mill, S.C Rest of U.S. Region One-year term



The Paper and Packaging Board has eight members, including seven domestic manufacturers and one importer. Members can serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.

More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Paper and Packaging Board webpage.

Source: USDA's AMS