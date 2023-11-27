The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing the appointment of four members to serve on the Paper and Packaging Board. Three appointees will serve three-year terms, effective Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026. One appointee will serve a one-year term, effective Jan. 1., 2024, through Dec. 31, 2024.

The newly appointed members are:

  • Anna Boon
    • Atlanta, Ga.
    • Rest of U.S. Region
  • Juan Pablo Perez Chavez
    • Irving, Texas
    • South Region
  • Tonie Meyers
    • Miamisburg, Ohio
    • Importer Region
  • Steve Henry
    • Fort Mill, S.C
    • Rest of U.S. Region
    • One-year term

The Paper and Packaging Board has eight members, including seven domestic manufacturers and one importer. Members can serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.

More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Paper and Packaging Board webpage.

Source: USDA's AMS