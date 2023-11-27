The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing the appointment of four members to serve on the Paper and Packaging Board. Three appointees will serve three-year terms, effective Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026. One appointee will serve a one-year term, effective Jan. 1., 2024, through Dec. 31, 2024.
The newly appointed members are:
- Anna Boon
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Rest of U.S. Region
- Juan Pablo Perez Chavez
- Irving, Texas
- South Region
- Tonie Meyers
- Miamisburg, Ohio
- Importer Region
- Steve Henry
- Fort Mill, S.C
- Rest of U.S. Region
- One-year term
The Paper and Packaging Board has eight members, including seven domestic manufacturers and one importer. Members can serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.
More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Paper and Packaging Board webpage.
Source: USDA's AMS
