ReSeed, the first provider of full lifecycle carbon credit traceability, and FoodChain ID have announced a partnership to increase transparency in measurement and verification of sustainable practices in the agri-food supply chain. With the goal to support a healthy planet, the partnership will leverage each company’s unique expertise to incentivize, measure and verify the progress of carbon sequestration through regenerative agriculture practices under a new carbon credit verification standard.

The food and agriculture industry currently contributes over one-third of the total global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations. However, less than 1% of carbon credits on the market are sourced from agriculture, according to Ivy S. So, Barbara K. Haya, Micah Elias. May 2023. Voluntary Registry Offsets Database, Berkeley Carbon Trading Project, University of California, Berkeley.

As consumer awareness of the industry’s role in accelerating global warming has grown, food companies have responded with more sustainable products and product claims. In fact, on-pack carbon-emission contribution claims for new products grew at 33% CAGR between July 2018 and June 2023, according to Innova Insights/Nutrition Insights, July 2018 to June 2023, making such claims one of the fastest-growing sustainability claim categories in food and beverage. In response to the claim proliferation, the carbon credit verification partnership is designed to increase measurement transparency and accountability for sustainability progress and carbon credit offsets in the agri-food supply chain.

Additionally, the carbon credit verification partnership incentivizes farmers to invest more in regenerative agriculture practices while complying with European Union deforestation-free regulatory requirements (EUDR). Finally, by combining the program with other farm-level audits, such as Organic (EU, USDA and others), GLOBALG.A.P., RTRS, RSPO, Bonsucro or ProTerra, the program offers efficiencies for farmers. The first joint programs have launched with close to a thousand farmers in Brazil to implement deforestation-free, regenerative practices.

With its AI-powered digital ledger transparency platform, ReSeed will collect and process data for carbon credit measurement protocols to allow monetization and incentivization for farmers deploying sustainable practices in the field. ReSeed’s team will also leverage their legal and technical knowledge to validate carbon estimates under international standards and provide field technical assistance to sort eligible farmers based on sustainability standards for farming activities.

FoodChain ID, with over 25 years of experience in global sustainability certifications, will serve as the exclusive verifier for the carbon credit partnership under ISO 14065 accreditation. FoodChain ID’s independent technical experts will perform yearly audits of farm practices under international sustainability standards, adding third-party credibility to the measurement of carbon sequestration in soil.

Dr. Heather Secrist, senior vice president, technical services Americas at FoodChain ID, said, “FoodChain ID is proud to partner with ReSeed as the exclusive third-party verifier for this breakthrough partnership which incentivizes the agri-food supply chain to adopt more sustainable practices. Together with the recent launch of our new global standard for Regenerative Agriculture Certification, today’s announcement affirms our commitment to contribute to a sustainable and healthy planet, while supporting the livelihood of farmers and a transparent agri-food supply chain.”

Zak Zaidman, co-founder and president of partnerships of ReSeed, said, “Incentivizing and supporting farmers to steward carbon through regenerative farming practices is crucial in the pursuit of a healthy planet. The carbon credit verification partnership announced today with FoodChain ID as the exclusive, independent, third-party verifier increases transparency and trust across the global agri-food supply chain. ReSeed will continue to work closely with global brands and their supply chain to invest in sustainable and regenerative practices to secure the future of both their business and the planet.”

Sources: FoodChain ID; ReSeed