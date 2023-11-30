In a forward-looking initiative, Interstate Cold Storage will present an exclusive webinar to delve into the current landscape of the cold-storage warehousing market, reveal insightful projections for 2024 and offer strategic guidance on leveraging this information to optimize the selection of an ideal cold-storage partner.

The webinar, titled “How to Find the RIGHT Cold Storage Partner,” will be hosted by ICS national sales manager Charles Betts and presented in collaboration with Logistics Management. Attendees are invited to watch the webinar livestream Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. The presentation will also be available on an on-demand basis from the Logistics Management website.

Betts said, “Beyond a simple Q&A on cold storage warehousing, this webinar is designed to provide crucial context for those stepping into 2024. The insights shared are tailored to resonate with manufacturers, media professionals, and all stakeholders involved in the world of cold storage."

Register for the webinar here.

ICS offers more than 21.4 million feet in cold storage solutions and is a Top 20 Warehouse Operator, according to the Global Cold Chain Alliance. Celebrating its 50th anniversary as a company, ICS is a family-run business with five facilities located throughout the Midwest. ICS’s services include cold storage, temporary storage, quick-freezing, space-guarantee programs and more — including rail access.

Source: Interstate Cold Storage