In response to rapidly growing interest in clean label claims, Bell is introducing a new line of USDA Kettle Cooked Meat Flavors. These flavors, including Free Range Chicken, Grass-Fed Beef and Organic Turkey, enhance a product’s natural broth flavor profile while maintaining a cleaner label.

These flavors were developed at Bell’s Technology and Innovation Center, a USDA-certified facility located at the company’s global headquarters that unites diverse expertise under one roof and rapidly produces customized flavors with a clean label.

“Bell’s investment into this vertical, bolsters our capability to meet growing consumer demand for clear and simple labels, with flavoring food stuffs made from real meat,” said Peter Gollmer, Bell’s director of savory business development.

According to Food Navigator-USA, 2023, consumer interest in foods and beverages that present a clean label is at an all-time high. In fact, 78% of U.S. shoppers will pay higher prices for clean-label products. Today’s consumer expects full transparency on the ingredients incorporated into the products they purchase and demands comprehensive information on the impact of their choices from an environmental, social and health standpoint, with 64% willing to switch brands if a competitor offers more detailed product information, according to Food Navigator-USA, 2023. Simply put, consumers are reaching for products that contain natural, minimally processed ingredients, are free from harmful ingredients and are ethically produced.

In line with consumer desires, Bell’s USDA Kettle Crafted Meat Flavors are made from organic ingredients, crafted in small batches, and cooked “low and slow” for an authentic flavor experience. In addition to being non-GMO and containing minimally processed flavor and color, they can be customized to fit a variety of culinary and application needs, such as soups and broths, seasoning blends, sauces and more.

To validate flavor efficacy and integrity, Bell’s Sensory & Consumer Science team has evaluated each flavor with trained panelists to understand the impact in corresponding broths. The verdict: All broth flavors maintained the shape of the broth profile while enhancing select flavor attributes.

To learn more about Bell’s USDA Kettle Crafted Meat Flavors and request samples, view this educational brochure.

Source: Bell Flavors & Fragrances