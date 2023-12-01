Deli Star Corp. announces Aziz Taour as its third-ever president. In this role, Taour will lead the company’s vision for growth alongside CEO Justin Siegel, driving operational and financial excellence. Taour has served in the roles of chief financial officer and interim chief operating officer for Deli Star since April 2022.

Taour is a 20-year finance industry veteran with experience in reporting, analytics, customer segmentation, global implementation of enterprise resource planning (ERP), and Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) teams for a variety of companies, including Scottrade and Stifel. Taour has proven experience enhancing Deli Star’s performance, having supported the scale-up of the company’s new state-of-the-art production facility and initiated new technologies and operational efficiencies.

“Aziz has an impressive track record, having led strategic analysis and global implementation for some of the best and brightest in the financial sector,” Siegel said. “In addition to his technical ability, Aziz’s curiosity, humor, and spirit of collaboration are the perfect fit for Deli Star’s evolution. As we continue to grow at our new production facility, Aziz will bring discipline and focus to build an ecosystem of success and make sure we continue to offer the safest, freshest protein with integrity.”

Taour is a transformational and data-driven professional who believes equally in company growth and contributing to the St. Louis community where Deli Star is headquartered. As president, Taour will lead strategic financial and risk management decisions, integrate company strategy and oversee the day-to-day operations of the company. Siegel will continue to set company vision, conduct product research and identify new partnership opportunities alongside the board of directors.

“We have an opportunity to stay true to our center as the leader of fresh, never frozen proteins while exploring efficiencies, innovations, and sustainability to position ourselves as a top employer and a responsible community member,” Taour said. “I look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

For more information about Deli Star, visit DeliStarCorp.com.

Source: Deli Star Corp.