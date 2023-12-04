Tyson Foods has officially opened a new $300 million fully cooked food production facility in Danville, Va., delivering on its strategy of accelerating long-term growth, operating as efficiently as possible and investing in its poultry business. It is one of the company’s most automated plants to date, marking the deployment of innovation pilots and prototypes at scale.

The 325,000-square-foot facility represents a significant investment in the local community and will produce approximately four million pounds of premium quality, fully cooked poultry products weekly to meet the increasing demand for Tyson-brand products, both in retail and foodservice.

Located in the Cane Creek Centre, a local business park owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County, the facility has created nearly 400 new jobs for the southeastern Virginia region.

“Danville represents a significant commitment to the region and we take our responsibility to enhance the communities where we live and work seriously. This plant is also a significant step toward our ongoing goal of operational excellence by investing in innovative technology and automation,” said Donnie King, president and CEO, Tyson Foods. “This facility delivers on our commitment to ensuring best in class service for our customers and accelerating our long-term growth.”

The Danville facility features high-speed automated case packing lines and high-speed robotic case palletizing units. The technology helps to maximize operational efficiency and increase overall team member safety. It also includes a product inspection process that incorporates metal detection, X-ray and vision grading to ensure consumers receive high-quality products.

The Danville facility is the company’s first at-scale integration of wearable armband devices to improve worker health, safety and productivity. The award-winning solution, for every frontline team member, integrates technology featuring sensors that relay environmental data to safety managers to better identify risk exposures.

“The combination of our team and technology at Danville will strengthen our ability to better meet demand for retail and foodservice fully-cooked Tyson brand products,” said Wes Morris, group president, Poultry, Tyson Foods. “The Danville plant incorporates the latest technology that brings real-time intelligence to our processes, products and workplace experience for team members.”

“The new Danville plant by Tyson Foods means nearly 400 new jobs for Virginians in Southside in a modernized environment built for the 21st century,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s business climate, infrastructure, and skilled workforce facilitate a long-term partnership with Tyson Foods, and we thank the company for reinvesting in Virginia with its operation in Danville-Pittsylvania County.”

Tyson Foods works to ensure team members have the tools and resources they need to be successful. The company has partnered with Danville Community College to create a Maintenance Technology training program to support the growing field of industrial maintenance with competitive pay and many opportunities throughout the company.

To learn more about the benefits Tyson Foods offers its team members, visit the Tyson Benefits page.

Learn more about career opportunities at Danville and other Tyson Foods locations here.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.