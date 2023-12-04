The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is announcing it has a cooperative agreement with Nebraska under the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI). Through this agreement, USDA and Nebraska are working together to offer over $2.5 million in competitive grant funding for projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain. Nebraska is accepting applications for this Infrastructure Grant funding through Jan. 31, 2024.

In May 2023, USDA announced the availability of up to $420 million through RFSI to strengthen local and regional food systems. Through this program, AMS has entered into cooperative agreements with state agencies, commissions or departments responsible for agriculture, commercial food processing, seafood, or food system and distribution activities or commerce activities in states or U.S. territories. RFSI is authorized by the American Rescue Plan.

“This partnership between USDA and Nebraska is allowing critical funding to reach areas of the supply chain that need it most,” said USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The projects funded through this program will create new opportunities for the region’s small and midsize producers to thrive, expand access to nutritious food options, and increase supply chain resiliency.”

Using RFSI funding, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture will fund infrastructure projects that support supply chain coordination activities, create more and better processing centers and increase accessible, affordable and efficient distribution of Nebraska products. The state’s priorities were identified through listening sessions with stakeholders, including underserved producers and new and beginning farmers, to better understand their needs.

“RFSI grants will help fund food crop projects from harvest to market and all the many steps in between,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “There are a lot of people and businesses responsible for our food supply, and I’m thankful grant funds are available to help us find ways to improve our food supply chain.”

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through NDA by Jan. 31, 2024. AMS encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, underserved producers, veteran producers and underserved communities.

Through the program and in addition to the Infrastructure Grant funding, NDA will support supply chain coordination and technical assistance to farmers and food businesses operating in processing, aggregation and distribution — all critical activities to support access to more and better markets for farmers.

