StarKist Co. is introducing its latest new product innovations for StarKist Tuna and Chicken Creations Pouches as well as StarKist Lunch-To-Go Kits.

"At StarKist, we've always been dedicated to not only offering the highest quality products but also innovating with tuna, salmon and chicken to meet the growing consumer demand for nutritious, convenient and flavorful protein options," said Tom Aslin, vice president of marketing & innovation at StarKist. "Our new products in the 'Creations' Pouch and 'Lunch-To-Go' Kit line embody this commitment, bringing convenience and lean protein without sacrificing taste."

StarKist is expanding its single-serve chicken pouch offering by introducing two new flavors:

StarKist Chicken Creations Southwest Style 2.6-ounce Pouch – Premium White Chicken combined with colorful bell peppers and onions in a Southwest Style sauce. There are 11 grams of protein and 90 calories per pouch. This product has an SRP of $2.39.

StarKist Chicken Creations Roasted Garlic & Herb 2.6-ounce Pouch – Premium White Chicken combined with garlic, along with a dash of basil and oregano. There are 10 grams of protein and 100 calories per pouch. This product has an SRP of $2.39.

There are also several new additions in the tuna pouch lineup, as well as the tuna kit offerings:

StarKist Tuna Creations Whole Grain Dijon Mustard Tuna Salad 3-ounce Pouch – This product features a blend of Dijon Mustard flavor and has 12 grams of protein and 80 calories per pouch. This offering has an SRP of $1.69.

StarKist Tuna Creations Tuna for Two – StarKist now offers Tuna for Two in two of its bestselling flavors: StarKist Tuna Creations Sweet & Spicy 6-ounce Pouch – Features premium, wild-caught light tuna, garlic and a flavorful pairing of sweet and spicy peppers. There are 38 grams of protein and 180 calories per pouch. This product has an SRP of $3.39. StarKist Tuna Creations Lemon Pepper 6-ounce Pouch – Features premium, wild-caught light tuna that is seasoned with a pairing of zesty lemon and black pepper. There are 38 grams of protein and 180 calories per pouch. This offering has an SRP of $3.39.

StarKist Lunch-To-Go Kits – Now offered in two fan-favorite flavors: StarKist Lunch-To-Go Tuna Creations Lemon Pepper Mix Your Own Tuna Salad Kit – Features a 2.6-ounce Pouch of StarKist Tuna Creations Lemon Pepper Tuna and a complete assortment of crackers, reduced-calorie mayonnaise, a napkin and a spoon. This kit has an SRP of $2.29. StarKist Lunch-To-Go Tuna Creations Deli Style Tuna Salad Kit – Features a 3-ounce Pouch of StarKist Tuna Creations Deli Style and a complete assortment of crackers, a napkin and a spoon. This kit has an SRP of $2.29.



The new pouches and kits are coming soon to retailers. Visit here or follow @StarKistCharlie on Instagram and X and @StarKist on Facebook for more information on the latest products or to find recipes and lean protein offerings.

Source: StarKist Co.