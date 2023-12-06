Maple Leaf Farms is introducing a new consumer cookbook, "Cooking Duck with Liv," that features the most popular consumer-friendly recipes from its social media channels. The cookbook offers a variety of simple duck recipes anyone can easily prepare at home.

“Over the past several years, we really focused on sharing unique, but simple ways to enjoy duck at home on our social media platforms,” said Director of Marketing Olivia Tucker Ruddell. “The feedback we have gotten is tremendous, so we wanted to share the most popular recipes in print format so consumers can easily prepare them for friends and family.”

"Cooking Duck with Liv" will be available for purchase at the company’s store and on its online store. To commemorate its launch, Maple Leaf Farms will be giving away 50 copies of the cookbook on its social media channels leading up to the holidays.

“If you have wanted to try duck but felt intimidated by the idea of cooking it at home, I’d encourage you check out this cookbook,” said Ruddell. “It is packed full of duck cooking tips and delicious dishes that fit any occasion.”

The full-color cookbook includes 25 different duck recipes accompanied by professional photographs of each dish and step-by-step instructions on how to cook duck breast, whole duck and duck legs.

“Creating a cookbook to show how easy it is to cook with duck has been a dream of mine,” said Ruddell. “It [is] just another step I’ve taken to debunk the myth that duck is difficult to prepare.”

Source: Maple Leaf Farms Inc.