Lineage, a temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, is announcing its coalition membership of the “Join the Move to -15 C” initiative in conjunction with global logistics firm and principal partner in COP28, DP World, among other global supply chain and logistics organizations. The campaign will explore the potential transition to new, greener standards to help reduce carbon emissions in the sector on a global scale.

Lineage is dedicated to exploring advancements in the field to drive sustainable practices while adhering to science-backed food safety protocols. Endorsing the "Join the Move to -15 C" initiative involves reassessing the long-standing international temperature standard of -18 Celcius, established in the 1930s and untouched for nearly a century. This initiative offers a chance for industrywide collaboration to explore practical avenues that would contribute toward realizing the shared net-zero goal for the sector by 2050.

“Aligned with our purpose of transforming the food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world, we are thrilled to be among the first coalition participants in furthering a collective industry effort with the potential to combat climate change and mitigate the carbon emissions impact of the cold chain industry,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, president and CEO of Lineage. “Our membership in the coalition underscores our dedication to innovating food safety and quality protocols across the cold storage and transportation sector in the way we store, move, and service food across the globe.”

Academic research concludes that raising the standard storage temperature of most frozen food by just 3 degrees Celsius to -15 Celcius could make a significant environmental impact by cutting carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of taking 3.8 million cars off the road per year, without compromising food safety or quality.

Experts from the Paris-based International Institute of Refrigeration, the University of Birmingham and London South Bank University, among others, found that the small change could:

Save 17.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, the equivalent annual emissions of 3.8 million cars.

Create energy savings of around 25 terawatt-hours (TW/h), the equivalent to 8.63% of the UK’s annual energy consumption.

Cut costs in the supply chain by at least 5%, and in some areas by up to 12%.

“At Lineage, we believe taking food safety seriously involves a dynamic conversation that never stops—and supporting this coalition in the exploration of establishing new frozen food temperature standards to cut greenhouse gases, lower supply chain costs, and secure food resources for the world’s growing population, is a vital way of working together with industry peers and contributing to the conversation,” said Lineage’s VP of Global Food Optimization, Dr. Stephen Neel. “In the end, we are committed to continuous safety conversations and ongoing innovation, and we are unwavering in our dedication to promoting the highest level of safety and quality for the food with which we are entrusted.”

In addition to Lineage, the coalition has been joined by other industry organizations, including A.P. Moller – Maersk of Denmark, CMA CGM of France, Daikin of Japan, the Global Cold Chain Alliance, Hapag-Lloyd of Germany, Switzerland’s Kuehne + Nagel International, Mediterranean Shipping Co. of Italy and Singapore-based Ocean Network Express.

The “Join the Move to –15 C” coalition and DP World have made the research accessible to all and invited stakeholders, industry leaders and interested parties to show support for the campaign. To find out more or join the initiative, visit here.

Source: Lineage