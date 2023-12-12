The Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Veterinary Medicine is announcing its 2022 Summary Report on Antimicrobials Sold or Distributed for Use in Food-Producing Animals. Some highlights from the report:

There has been a 35% decrease in domestic sales and distribution of medically important antimicrobial drugs since 2015.

Medically important sales and distribution by species: 41% estimated for use in cattle. 43% estimated for use in swine. 12% estimated for use in turkeys. 2% estimated for use in chickens. 2% estimated for use in other species/unknown.

For chicken, medically important estimated annual totals are: 2016 – 508,800 kilograms. 2017 – 268,047 kilograms. 2018 – 221,774 kilograms. 2019 – 192,964 kilograms. 2020 – 141,793 kilograms. 2021 – 158,342 kilograms. 2022 – 152,350 kilograms. There has been a 4% reduction between 2021 and 2022. There has been a 70% reduction between 2016 and 2022.

There was almost a 4% decrease in non-medically important antibiotics marketed to all species between 2021 and 2022.

There was a 12% decrease in non-medically important antibiotics marketed to chickens between 2021 and 2022.

Source: National Chicken Council