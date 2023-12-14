The Animal Agriculture Alliance has brought on Logan Hall as director, membership and marketing. In this role, Hall will lead the development and execution of the alliance’s membership and sponsorship recruitment, engagement and retention strategies. He assumed his new role on Dec. 11.

As director, membership and marketing, Hall will raise awareness of the alliance and its programs within the animal agriculture and food communities to ensure members and supporters have the information and resources they value and need. He will play a primary role in securing resources for the alliance to achieve its mission of safeguarding the future of animal agriculture and its value to society by bridging the communication gap between the farm and food communities.

“The Alliance is thrilled to welcome Logan to the small but mighty team,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, president and CEO. “Logan joins our staff with a breadth of experience putting resources into the hands of farmers and ranchers, as well as building relationships within the animal agriculture community to strengthen its resilience. We look forward to seeing his continued development and achievements on the Alliance team as we work to move the needle in our critical mission.”

Hall comes to the alliance team from the Progressive Agriculture Foundation, where he served as the marketing communications manager. Prior to that role, he worked as a 4-H extension educator and deputy communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Hall holds a Bachelor of Science in agriculture education from Delaware Valley University.

Growing up, Hall was extremely active in 4-H, along with raising and showing Boer goats. He remains active in the agriculture community at the county, state and national levels, including his involvement in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation and serving as co-chair of the Stockman’s Contest at the Keystone International Livestock Exposition.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance