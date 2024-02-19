Category Partners LLC is announcing the appointment of Walter Liu as director of analytics. Liu most recently served as senior director, category management at Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc., where he helped build and manage the company’s category management and market research functions. Prior to that, Liu worked at Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and Lindt & Sprüngli in Toronto, Canada. He holds a Doctor of Business Administration and is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Miami.

Walter Liu, director of analytics. Courtesy Category Partners LLC.

In his new role, Liu will draw on his decades of experience in category management leadership to enhance the company’s retail analytics function and further develop its capabilities in operations analytics. Drawing on his deep roots in education, Liu will lead and mentor a team of analysts to expand their capabilities.

“Adding Walter to our team is a major win for Category Partners,” said CEO of Category Partners, Tom Barnes. “His experience, skills, and leadership will enable our team of analysts to reach a whole new level in bringing value to our clients.”

Category Partners is a firm specializing in insights, analysis and research. They offer services in retail analytics, operational analytics, consumer research, and consulting for perishables categories. Category Partners is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Source: Category Partners LLC