Tomahawk Processing LLC is announcing that it will establish meat processing operations in Laurens County, S.C. The company’s investment of $5 million will create 26 new jobs.

Tomahawk Processing will build a state-of-the-art, U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected processing plant that will provide beef processing and packing services. It will also provide private-label packaging, allowing producers to sell products publicly in South Carolina and other states.

The company will be located at 5336 Metric Road in Laurens. Operations are expected to be online in the first quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Tomahawk Processing team should email tomahawkprocessing@gmail.com.

“My partners and I are thrilled to announce that Tomahawk Processing will be locating in Laurens County, South Carolina. We look forward to partnering with South Carolina producers to help bring local beef direct to consumers. We want to thank the Laurens County Council, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the Laurens County Economic Development Corporation for all the hard work in helping to bring this investment to Laurens County. With a special thanks to Senator Danny Verdin and Tom Brooks, City Manager of Clinton, for helping start the dialogue that led to this decision.” said Tomahawk Processing Managing Partner Platt Moore.

“Agribusiness is one of South Carolina’s leading industries, and we celebrate Tomahawk Processing’s decision to invest and create jobs in Laurens County. I congratulate the company and look forward to a strong partnership.” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

“The lack of in-state processing capacity is probably the No. 1 concern I hear from beef producers in South Carolina, so this project is a big deal. This qualified team with South Carolina roots will help strengthen the agribusiness industry in our state.” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

Source: South Carolina Department of Agriculture