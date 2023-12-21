Cargill President and CEO Brian Sikes has been elected chair of Cargill’s Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Sikes succeeds Dave MacLennan, who will retire as executive chair of Cargill’s Board at the end of 2023.

Sikes began his career with Cargill in 1991 and was named president and CEO in January 2023. Sikes is the 10th CEO in Cargill’s 158-year history and is known for his focus on people and culture, as well as customer-driven transformation and growth.

“It is an honor to be elected Board Chair, and I am confident the best days for our company, and its greatest contributions, lie ahead,” said Sikes. “I step into this role from a position of strength thanks to Dave’s outstanding service and visionary leadership as Executive Chair of the Board and former President and CEO. He reshaped the fabric of Cargill and built a solid foundation, business model and culture that positions us for long-term success.”

Source: Cargill