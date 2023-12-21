Provisur Technologies will be exhibiting at IPPE in Atlanta from Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2024. The booth will feature a sample of solutions from its legacy brands in the further processing and separation business units, with a special focus on innovations in NovaMax forming and Beehive separation technologies.

NovaMax 660

The state-of-the-art NovaMax 660 system is powered by servo technology and is suitable for forming a wide range of meat, poultry and nonmeat products. Widely adopted by high-volume processors, it excels in forming items like chicken filets, chicken nuggets, burger patties and pork sausage.

The servo-controlled dual lobe pump provides high-precision filling, and it prevents product damage and overworking of products. The fully enclosed system significantly minimizes product leakage and is an example of the NovaMax commitment to efficiency and waste reduction.

Additionally, the pivoting hopper and easily removable feed screws streamline the cleaning processes and ensure fast, easy maintenance. For processors, these features lead to reduced downtime, lower maintenance costs and increased overall productivity.

The NovaMax 660 has a user-friendly 15-inch touchscreen interface. Operators can easily navigate a comprehensive range of operating and diagnostic screens, available in multiple languages. Real-time adjustments to key parameters can be made on the fly, enhancing operational flexibility.

Overall, both the throughput and the cost-effective ownership guarantee a swift return on investment.

The Beehive S20 rotary separator

Utilizing a combination of rotation, belt and pressing technology offerings, the Provisur portfolio covers all essential separation processes and systems. Representing this extensive portfolio, the Beehive S20 rotary separator will be on display at IPPE. Designed specifically for the separation of poultry and seafood, the Beehive S20 ensures premium results with its high-speed separation process, leading to a reduced temperature rise in the end product.

The direct feeding of raw material into the machine's head via a grinder or pump eliminates the risk of rollback and ensures seamless operation. With its robust construction, simple design and incorporation of ceramic parts, the Beehive S20 minimizes maintenance costs, making it a further cost-effective solution for processors looking to optimize production efficiency.

"We are excited to showcase our latest advancements at the IPPE Expo, where Provisur Technologies with its affiliated brands will demonstrate how we are ['pushing boundaries'] in the industry. The NovaMax 660 exemplifies our dedication to providing leading forming technologies, while our ongoing innovations in the Separation Unit reaffirm our commitment to exceeding customer expectations," said Brian Perkins, president of Provisur Technologies.

Source: Provisur Technologies