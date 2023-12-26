Chicagoland-based Greenridge Naturals has had a whirlwind 2023. After recently experiencing exponential growth, the company decided to rebrand in a way that emphasizes its focus on natural and clean products.

While the company still offers the same products it did before, the previously named Greenridge Farm rebranded to Greenridge Naturals, offering its customers a new logo, website and packaging.

The new website features a platform for consumers to directly purchase Greenridge products, expanding the company’s reach.

“We are excited to bring our brand to the larger national market with our new branding, as well as expand our product portfolio,” said Sebastian Madej, co-founder of Greenridge Naturals

Madej said that he and his brother first founded their business back in 2008, seeking to recreate clean-label meat products featuring foods inspired by their childhoods in Poland.

“Fresh, hardwood smoked cuts of meat made with the freshest and highest quality ingredients where you can really taste the full flavor of the beef, chicken, turkey, and ham,” Madej said.

Though Greenridge Naturals honors its European heritage through its products, the company is also paying homage to its Midwest background with the new Italian-style beef with giardiniera snack stick flavor. This company is also capitalizing on current flavor trends, offering another new snack stick flavor: Buffalo Chicken.

“We also wanted to offer customers a chicken option in the new snack size format and the buffalo-style flavor seemed obvious, a popular flavor across so many snacking categories,” Madej said. “Our in-house team developed both flavors, testing for months to create the best recipe for each, and we are excited to get all our snack sticks to market in both major retailers and C-stores.”

These new flavor options are only logical for Greenridge, expanding their most popular product and reaching consumers who have varying flavor preferences.

Greenridge Naturals Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese Sausage

“Our snacking sticks are [a] top seller along with many of our sausages and deli meats. We have a number of items across the deli meats, snack sticks, and sausages that are really popular within their own categories,” Madej said.

As first-time exhibitors at NACS in October 2023, Greenridge Naturals not only released these two new snack stick flavors, but additionally launched new snack-size versions of their beef and chicken sticks, developed for C-stores.

Flavor trends aren’t the only consumer priority Greenridge is paying attention to. This family-owned company offers natural/clean products because it has the same priorities as its consumers.

Greenridge Naturals Kale & Asiago Cheese Chicken Sausage

“We are committed to providing products that taste how they should with no additives,” Madej said. “The flavors really shine through with this approach and we find it resonates with the customer as well, they know what they are eating and can feel good about what they give their families.”

Though Greenridge has revamped its entire brand, the company isn’t stopping there. Going into 2024, Greenridge is expanding their production facilities, aiming to offer more variety for its customers.

“Currently under construction, our slicing facility will allow us to produce our all-natural deli meats in a sliced format, that will really cater to the convenient on-the-go options that we've seen a huge increase in, during the past couple of years. This is part of our larger expansion plan going into 2024 to offer more sizing and packaging options,” Madej said.