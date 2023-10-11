Greenridge, a Chicago-based brand (formerly Greenridge Farm) specializing in all-natural uncured meat sticks, deli meats, sausages, cheeses and condiments, attended this year's NACS, the National Association of Convenience Stores’ annual show. The event, which took place in Atlanta, Ga., from Oct. 4–6, 2023, brings together thousands of major industry players across convenience stores and fuel retailing.

As new exhibitors, Greenridge sampled thousands of their new C-store-friendly all-natural meat snack sticks, available in four flavors including the brand-new Italian Style Grass Fed Beef and Buffalo Chicken, as well as their popular Classic Beef and Jalapeno & Cheddar Grass Fed Beef Sticks. Retailers, distributors, exhibitors and guests experienced all four snack sticks, which are part of the brand's larger Naturals line of meat products that have zero sugar and low sodium, are free of fillers, MSG, gluten and soy and have no added nitrates, nitrites, phosphates, or artificial colors or flavorings. Each flavor was displayed in a new 1-ounce stick format across multiple snack pack options including a one-pack, two-pack and four-pack, all in new packaging following the company’s recent rebrand.

“We were thrilled to share our newest creations as first-time exhibitors this year at NACS. Sampling and receiving feedback on our new flavors across our beef and chicken categories in convenient on-the-go sizing options make us excited for next year as we continue to redefine what natural meat can be in the c-store space[,]” said Mike Shannon, vice president of sales and marketing.

Greenridge’s presence at NACS marks a continued dedication to innovation and excellence in the natural meats category as they continue to expand with new products and in retailers throughout the country.

Source: Greenridge