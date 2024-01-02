Valley Meats LLC, a Coal Valley, Ill., establishment, is recalling approximately 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The raw ground beef items were produced Dec. 22, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

12-pound box package containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1208PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, use by 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:36:38 a.m. to 08:00:48 a.m.

16-pound box packages containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with the product code 1253PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, use by 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:25:50 a.m. to 08:00:36 a.m.

28-pound box package containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, use by 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 12:44:00 p.m. to 12:54:32 p.m.

28-pound box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, use by 01/15/2024, and time stamp 1:02:55 p.m.

24-pound box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72284, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, use by 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:10:09 p.m. to 1:10:17 p.m.

13.5-pound box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1103, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, use by 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:41:55:55 p.m. to 1:57:53 p.m.

20-pound box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8515, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:16:24 p.m. to 1:31:15 p.m.

40-pound box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8020VP, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:34:54 p.m. to 2:00:49 p.m.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5712” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributor locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan for further distribution to restaurants and other institutional users.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that samples of ground beef products submitted to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional or restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact David Walker, president of Valley Meats LLC, at 309-799-7341 ext. 230 or dwalker@valleymeatsllc.com. Consumers with questions can contact Daniel Mapes, QA manager, at 309-799-7341 ext. 229 or dmapes@valleymeatsllc.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS