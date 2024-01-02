Krohne Inc. will showcase its measuring instruments at the 2024 Food Processing Expo in Sacramento, Calif., from February 13 to 14. Attendees can visit booth #426 at the Safe Credit Union Convention Center to learn more about Krohne's products, including the Optiflux 6000, Optisys 8100, Optiswitch 6700 and the Optimass 6400/1400.

At the convention, food processing professionals and allied industry members can see firsthand how the Optiflux 6000 electromagnetic flow sensor can serve hygienic applications. This product combines with signal converters to form electromagnetic flowmeters that can measure the flow of liquids in food processing plants with accuracy. Attendees will also want to view the Optisys IND 8100, a hygienic inductive conductivity measuring system for food and beverage applications. The compact stainless-steel device also features a fast response time that makes it especially well-suited for applications such as monitoring liquid food processing, media separations and cleaning operations.

Krohne will also showcase its Optiswitch 6700, a capacitance level switch for hygienic and general industrial applications requiring IO-Link communication. This product can provide point-level detection of food products and can also monitor CIP and SIP cleaning processes.

For advanced process applications, attendees can view the Optimass 1400 Food and Beverage version, the standard high-performance Coriolis mass flowmeter for the process industry. The product has applications that are of high interest to food processors, including concentration measurements, precise dosing of ingredients and reliable and repeatable measurement for consistent product quality.

Source: Krohne Inc.