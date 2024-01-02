California-based Wild Planet Foods announced a milestone in addressing hunger relief in the United States: $1.1 million in food donations for 2023, the equivalent of 710,000 meals.

Wild Planet is working with hunger-relief organization Feed the Hungry to distribute its canned seafood products to outlets around the country that are helping people who are facing economic hardships and food insecurity.

“At Feed the Hungry, we’re dedicated to feeding the poor and hungry around the world so that they may find comfort in having a nourishing meal that they may otherwise not have access to,” said Dave Flowers at Feed the Hungry. “We are extremely fortunate to be partnering with Wild Planet this holiday season to bring wholesome, high-protein options and a little bit of cheer to those who need it most.”

Citing U.S. Department of Agriculture data, more than 44 million people in the United States are considered food-insecure, the organization stated, with inflation and the rising cost of food leaving many without access to nutritious options like seafood. The December 2023 donation is mainly Wild Planet’s Wild Sockeye Salmon with Skin & Bones, a calcium-rich product that also boasts vitamin D, protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

Donations will be delivered to various locations across the country, including Food Lifeline in Washington, Hope for the Heart Relief Center – Church of Glad Tidings in California and the Salvation Army and North Start Bridge, both in Oklahoma.

Wild Planet uses selective harvesting methods that target just one species at a time to help eliminate bycatch, which often means catching tuna without nets, only using a pole and line, or sourcing from well-managed and respected fisheries for salmon and mackerel.

“Transforming fishing into a force for good is a cornerstone of Wild Planet’s mission and purpose, especially when it comes to ensuring seafood is not wasted and can be enjoyed for future generations to come,” said Heather Scott, senior VP of marketing at Wild Planet. “Adding to our donation efforts from the rest of the year, it is our privilege to join forces with Feed the Hungry to make our protein-packed, sustainably-caught, canned seafood options accessible to people struggling with food insecurity across the country.”

Source: Global Seafood Alliance