Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is announcing that 5 Pillar Meats LLC will create 12 new jobs and invest more than $1.7 million to build a new, multi-species abattoir and red-meat processing facility. The nearly 3,000 square-foot building will be constructed on a three-acre site in the Prince Edward County Business Park in Farmville on Dominion Drive.

The new facility will provide processing services under USDA inspection for southside Virginia producers with a focus on beef, lamb and goats. Additionally, 5 Pillar Meats will source all livestock from Virginia farms and will offer processing of wholesale and retail cuts for restaurants, hotels, grocers and retail consumers, especially those seeking Halal meats. A variety of fresh-cut meats will also be available through the company’s small on-site retail store.

“I thank 5 Pillar Meats for their investment in Farmville and in southside Virginia livestock producers,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This is the type of project that the AFID grant program was designed for as it creates rural jobs, encourages economic development, and promotes agriculture, Virginia’s largest private industry.”

“We heard from numerous livestock producers that more meat processing facilities are needed throughout the state,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matt Lohr. “The addition of 5 Pillar Meats will provide that service for area livestock producers, while also creating jobs, and providing another protein resource for Farmville and Prince Edward County.”

“We are happy to have the opportunity to offer this service to small and large producers alike who have had limited access to USDA inspected processing of their livestock ... Now, both will be able to market to the public,” said 5 Pillar Meats CEO Qadir Abdus-Sabur. “Families, local restaurants, hotels, and others can enjoy locally raised, harvested, and processed meat/meat products. We look forward to serving our community.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, Prince Edward County and the Prince Edward County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project for the state. Governor Youngkin approved a $50,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Prince Edward County will match with local funds. The project is also receiving support through a $75,000 grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

Source: Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin