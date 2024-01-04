Ben E. Keith Manufacturing is repositioning under a new parent name, Keith Valley Packing Co., beginning Jan. 1. KVPC will serve all current Ben E. Keith Foods manufacturing divisions, the products from these divisions and any future expansion and acquisitions.

"This represents a key milestone in our journey to broaden our manufacturing capabilities and demonstrate our value to our customers," said Mike Sweet, president of Ben E. Keith Foods. "This step toward unified branding is just the first on our path to continued growth and evolution in our Manufacturing division."

KVPC comes on the heels of many years of expansion and acquisitions, beginning with Winn Meat in 2008, followed by Kelley Manufacturing as part of Kelley Foods in 2016 and JEM Foods as part of Orrell's Food Service in 2023.

"While each of our acquisitions came with a strong legacy, we are aiming to streamline and build equity with the parent Ben E. Keith brand as we continue to expand into new markets, broaden our portfolios, and grow relationships with our customers," said Sweet.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, all products manufactured under KVPC will feature a new look with updated branding on the packaging. Products, product quality, processes and employment will not be impacted by the repositioning.

Source: Ben E. Keith