Smokey Bones, owned by FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., is celebrating its 25th anniversary. To mark this special year, the "Masters of Meat" will roll back select menu items to their original prices. Starting Jan. 9, 2024, guests can visit their local Smokey Bones to order a Half Rack of St. Louis-style Ribs for $9.99 or a Full Rack of St. Louis-style Ribs for $14.99. Massachusetts locations will offer European Baby Back Ribs in substitution. Both platters come with a choice of two sides and garlic bread upon request.

“For 25 years, Smokey Bones has stayed true to who we are by offering guests a menu filled with their favorite house-smoked and grilled meats, served alongside mouthwatering sides and hand-crafted cocktails, all at a great value,” said Cole Robillard, chief marketing officer at Smokey Bones. “The rollback pricing is a token of our appreciation to our guests as we look forward to the next 25 years and continue our commitment to providing the best barbecue at an unbeatable price.”

Smokey Bones’ signature baby back ribs are seasoned and hand-rubbed, then smoked for four hours in house and topped with Smokey Bones' signature sweet and smokey BBQ sauce.

The $9.99 Half Rack and $14.99 Full Rack of St. Louis-style Ribs will be available at all locations while supplies last for dine-in, call-in or online orders. Guests can get this offer until Jan. 31, 2024, or while supplies last.

Source: FAT Brands Inc.