As part of a commitment to improve the quality of life in its communities, Perdue Farms is awarding a $20,000 grant to La Plaza Delaware and its Latino Leadership program through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. The donation from Perdue’s charitable giving partner is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach.

La Plaza Delaware is a nonprofit organization designed to increase economic stability and prosperity for Latinos in Sussex County. The program offers leadership training in partnership with the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement, a national model with programs in 37 states.

“Funding from Perdue enabled La Plaza to secure the partnership with HACE, train the trainer, and conduct the first Latino leadership training program with 13 graduates in 2022,” said Mary Dupont, La Plaza executive director. “The latest Perdue Foundation grant will build on the foundation established over the past year to provide HACE scholarships to 40 aspiring Gen Z and Millennial leaders over the next 12 months.”

La Plaza’s strategy brings leadership education and training to young professionals in the corporate, government and nonprofit sectors and includes aspiring young Latinos who work in small or family businesses at the community level.

Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, said Perdue is pleased to support La Plaza.

“La Plaza and HACE build a foundation for aspiring Latino entrepreneurs in Delaware. It’s so important to expand business ownership for the next generation,” Nechay said. “We’re impressed with La Plaza and HACE and proud to lend our support again.”

Source: Perdue Farms