Oregon-based Old Trapper Beef Jerky is announcing their continued partnership with the Portland Timbers as presenting sponsor of the 2024 preseason. As part of the partnership, Old Trapper is the exclusive beef jerky of the Portland Timbers and will have a dedicated hospitality space known as the Old Trapper Lodge.

Throughout the 2024 season, Old Trapper will receive in-game, website, social media and TV promotion partnerships. Branded signage will also be seen throughout the stadium, and Old Trapper’s premium beef jerky snacks will be available for purchase during games at concession stands. A notable highlight of the 2024 partnership includes the exclusive placement of Old Trapper's logo on Timber Joey's jersey.

As part of the sponsorship, there will be a dedicated hospitality space that is known as the Old Trapper Lodge. The space will be available for group rental and offers good views of the soccer action from a private area in the Northwest corner with complimentary Timbers and Old Trapper branding and signage.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Portland Timbers and interact with fans in the Old Trapper Lodge,” said Robert Leary, Old Trapper’s chief marketing officer. “The Timbers are great partners and we look forward each year to cheering them on and fueling their army of loyal fans with the best beef jerky anywhere."

Sources: Old Trapper Smoked Products; Portland Timbers