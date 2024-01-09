Blimpie is set to kick off the new year with a premium addition, the Ultimate Roast Beef.

Blimpie's Ultimate Roast Beef. Image courtesy Blimpie.





Committed to the Bigger, Better, Blimpie motto, the Ultimate Roast Beef showcases a larger portion of Blimpie's premium roast beef. Complemented with the fresh flavors of lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions and horseradish mayo, this new sandwich is expected to become a new favorite among Blimpie customers.

"We wanted to create a simple and unforgettable taste experience, and the Ultimate Roast Beef embodies just that" said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands, parent company of Blimpie. "The generous portion of roast beef elevates this sandwich to a whole new level of deliciousness, and we are excited to share it with our customers."

Source: Blimpie