USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service charges user fees in accordance with Title 9, Code of Federal Regulations (9 CFR 130) to ensure the agency recovers the full cost for services rendered to stakeholders, and routinely reviews user fee processes for consistency and regulatory compliance. APHIS recently identified gaps in user-fee charging methods for export facility inspection packages and revised its operational guidance to ensure consistency and continuity in how user fees are charged.

This adjustment will charge user fees for the full time required to complete export facility inspection packages — including inspection, Veterinary Export Trade Services review and/or Animal Product Export (Headquarters Export Office) review — which APHIS’ Veterinary Services had previously been only partially charging. This change enhances APHIS operational consistency.

APHIS encourages stakeholders to begin the renewal or listing approval process, including scheduling inspections and associated paperwork, at least 90 days prior to their last valid inspection date expiration to allow adequate time for completion of all steps.

For further information regarding authorized user fees, inspections and the review process, or service center operating hours, contact a local Service Center, which can be found here.

Source: USDA's APHIS