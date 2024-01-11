Dr. Catya Itzel Martínez Rivas, subregional representative of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) for Central America and the Caribbean, will present “Standards of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) and Their Impact on Trade” at the 2024 Latin American Poultry Summit on Jan. 29 in Atlanta.

Presented by the International Poultry Expo (IPE), part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), and the Latin American Poultry Association (ALA), the Summit is a premier annual event that brings together Latin American leaders from genetics companies, suppliers, integrators and academics to learn, discuss and network for a successful IPPE visit.

Dr. Catya Itzel Martínez Rivas is a doctor of veterinary medicine and graduated from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Panama. She began working in the National Directorate of Animal Health of the Ministry of Agricultural Development in Panama as a field veterinarian in the Programs for the Prevention, Control and Eradication of Diseases in Animals. Dr. Martinez has worked as a veterinarian in the Department of Epidemiology in the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit with responsibilities for the national coordination of measures for the prevention, control and eradication of diseases in terrestrial and aquatic animals, as well as support in the development of National Standards.

Registration for the Latin American Poultry Summit and IPPE is open. Make plans today to register and receive the super saver discount rate of $250 for the Latin American Poultry Summit up until Jan. 12. Beginning Jan. 13, the rate is $350.

The 2024 IPPE show dates are Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. More information on the 2024 IPPE can be found at ippexpo.org, and information about the Latin American Poultry Summit can be found at lacumbreavicolalatinoamericana.org.

Source: IPPE